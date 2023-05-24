Asad Umar steps down as PTI secretary general, not quitting party

PTI senior leader Asad Umar addressing the press conference in Islamabad, on May 24, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

In a setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secretary general Asad Umar Wednesday stepped down from his position "given the ongoing situation", but decided not to quit the Imran Khan-led former ruling party.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former minister said he would also no longer remain a part of the PTI's core committee.

"Given the current situation [...] after May 9, it is not personally possible for me to continue performing my party leadership duties," the senior PTI leader said.

"I am resigning as the secretary general of PTI and as the core committee member. One of the reasons why is [...] I am outspoken and I cannot issue my personal statements if I hold an office."

Umar's decision comes hours after PTI's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry announced “taking a break from politics” and parting ways with the former prime minister over May 9 mayhem when party workers and supporters attacked public and military installations almost across the country.

