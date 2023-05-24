Asad Umar steps down as PTI secretary general, not quitting party

In a setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secretary general Asad Umar Wednesday stepped down from his position "given the ongoing situation", but decided not to quit the Imran Khan-led former ruling party.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former minister said he would also no longer remain a part of the PTI's core committee.
"Given the current situation [...] after May 9, it is not personally possible for me to continue performing my party leadership duties," the senior PTI leader said.
"I am resigning as the secretary general of PTI and as the core committee member. One of the reasons why is [...] I am outspoken and I cannot issue my personal statements if I hold an office."
Umar's decision comes hours after PTI's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry announced “taking a break from politics” and parting ways with the former prime minister over May 9 mayhem when party workers and supporters attacked public and military installations almost across the country.
More to follow...
"If a decision is taken, it will be referred to the Parliament," the defence minister says
Secretary school education announces more than two month summer vacations for schools
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says "we don't have position" on any Pakistani leader
IHC directs Asad Umar to delete two tweets besides submission of undertaking affirming that he would abstain from...
Social media was rife with reports that Shah Mahmood Qureshi — who is the party's vice chairman — was also parting...
Foreign minister says Kashmiris will soon get freedom by exercising right to self-determination