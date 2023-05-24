Tom Hanks seen losing his cool at Cannes red carpet

Tom Hanks, who graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival with his wife Rita Wilson on Tuesday, appeared to lose his cool.

The 66-year-old Oscar winner, who arrived for his new film Asteroid City at the festival, seemed annoyed while he was posing for photographs.



The celebrity couple were seen looking rather flustered while talking to another man on the carpet and at one point during their heated conversation it seemed as though Tom was pointing in his face.



Hank's wife's hand was also raised and judging by the actor's facial expression, something had gone down before the cast of Wes Anderson’s new film took their seats inside the screening room.

No further details have so far been revealed that what got the A-lister hot under the collar. He stars in 54-year-old Wes’ new film alongside the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke and Bryan Cranston.

Tom Hanks' decade-spanning debut novel, "The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece", has recently hit the shelves which focuses on the release of a fictional multi-million-dollar superhero movie and introduces readers to the ‘colourful’ cast, including a ‘pompous film star on the rise’.