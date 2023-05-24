Farah Khan pays tribute to late actor Nitesh Pandey: 'We worked together in OSO...'

Nitesh Pandey passes away due to cardiac arrest

Nitesh Pandey's sudden death has left director Farah Khan in a great shock.

ETimes reported Khan was extremely shocked to hear the saddening news. In a statement, she added: “I was very shocked to hear about Nitesh passing away. We worked together in OSO and I have good memories of him. He was always ready to improvise and had a good energy on the set. My condolences to his family.”

The 51-year old actor played Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Khan directorial film Om Shanti Om. He passed away after suffering a severe heart attack while he was shooting for a project.

The actor’s brother-in-law confirmed his death. He informed ETimes, “My brother-in-law is no more. My sister Arpita is in a state of shock. We have gone absolutely numb. Nitesh was a lively person. I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment.”

Nitesh Pandey was a popular TV actor. He was widely-know for playing a vital role in Anupamaa.