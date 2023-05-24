Prince Harry’s habit led him on a ‘fast way’ to ‘waste a lot of money’

Prince Harry have not just lost legal bid to pay for his own police protection in the U.K. but it has also made a huge financial dent in his pocket.



The High Court in London reached a decision in Harry’s case against the British government on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023, following an initial hearing last week.

According to royal commentator, Daniela Elser who penned in her piece for News.com.au, that the Duke of Sussex’s “unusual pastime” of “waging court cases” seems to have cost him a lot of money.

“Wealthy blokes might just squander their millions on horses or yachts or acquiring pieces from Basquiat’s early period but Harry has proven time and again he is not a man willing to quiescently follow tradition,” Elser quipped.

Instead, for years, Harry has been fighting a series of legal actions against both the British Home Office and his “personal kryptonite, Fleet Street’s tabloids.”

She noted that the royal has “suffered quite the blow with a judge dealing him the biggest setback yet to his courtroom campaigning.”

Elser described the Duke’s ongoing cases as his “legal habit” which has “proven to be nothing but a fast way to waste a lot of money.”

“If his own legal fees are in the same ballpark, that means in total it has cost more than $1.1 million for Harry to essentially try to prove a point that I would wager only he cares about,” the commenter wrote.

Let alone the police protection case, Prince Harry also has three other legal challenges going against the publishers of the Mirror, the Daily Mail and The Sun for alleged unlawful information gathering. (The Sun is owned by News Group Newspapers which is also the owner of this masthead.)

Elser surmised the situation for Prince Harry, “One thing that is clear is that in the last few weeks Harry has repeatedly come face-to-face with embarrassment.”