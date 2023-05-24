Karan Johar expresses gratitude for ‘magical 25 years’ he spent in film industry

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also paid tribute to the ace filmmaker

Karan Johar expressed gratitude as he has completed his magical 25 years in the film industry as a director on May 24.

Karan dropped a monologue video that showed his 25 year long journey starting from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna to My Name Is Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

He penned an emotional note along with the video. “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived."

"And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it”, he wrote.

Towards the end of the note, the Student of the Year director mentioned unveiling the first look of his another romantic film tomorrow.

“See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.”

Karan’s Dharma Productions also shared the same video to pay tribute to the ace filmmaker. They wrote: “It’s the dawning of a new era of love! After bringing to you stories of pyaar & dosti that still hold a special place in the hearts across the seven seas.

“It’s now time to hit play on a new season, with a ‘prem kahaani’ that’s been directed by the captain himself, #KaranJohar as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker.”