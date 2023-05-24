Kate Middleton has gone 'dynamic' with 'increasing' levels of confidence

Kate Middleton has become more confident over the years, says expert.

Body language expert Darren Stanton touches upon the Princess of Wales changed demeanor after King Charles coronation, noticing she has developed key interpersonal skills.

He begins: "Kate comes over extremely confident. She has excellent eye contact and displayed genuine smiles as she was pictured at the event.

"Kate has definitely lost all sense of nervousness and intimidation. In terms of gestures, there are no signs of pacifying gestures, including self-hugging, folded arms and bringing her hands towards her face. We don’t see any of that with Kate anymore.

Talking about her newfound growth, the expert adds: "This tells me that she has massively grown and developed in confidence over the years."

He added: "I can definitely see a difference in Kate compared to her appearance at King Charles’s Coronation. Due to the magnitude of the event, she came across as very serious during the ceremony and dressed a lot more formally.

"Her body language was still confident, but more solemn and less animated. However, she appeared a lot more natural at the flower event."

He continued: "These are probably one of the most dynamic pictures and videos I have seen of Kate to date. At the moment, she is continuing to increase her levels of confidence in leaps and bounds.

"This event proves that she is more than capable to attend events alone and without the support of William. You can see that she wants to get out there and interact with the public."

Kate could be "one of the most popular members of the Royal Family to date".

He added: "The way I justify that is the way the public responds to Kate during engagements."