Fan of Taylor Swift puts rainwater from Foxborough show on sale for $250

A fan who attended Taylor Swift's rain-soaked concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, attempted to sell rain droplets from the show for $250.

The sale was posted on Facebook Marketplace and featured three small containers filled with clear liquid, supposedly collected during the downpour at Swift's Eras Tour performance at Gillette Stadium. The seller priced the containers $250 a piece.

The Taylor-Swift affiliated listing has since been removed, so it is unclear if the raindrops are still available for purchase.

The item became a source of amusement for netizens who found the listing ‘ridiculous’ and potential buyers ‘stupid’.



Swift herself is known for performing in adverse weather conditions and recently entertained fans in Nashville after waiting out a severe thunderstorm.

“Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!” she captioned a compilation of photos from the concert in rain.

Swift has grown accustomed to singing in less-than-ideal weather conditions over the years.

The Eras Tour Taylor Swift’s sixth headlining tour. The American singer-songwriter described it as a journey through all of her musical eras comprising of music from all her albums including the latest; Midnights.

The US portion of the tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and the tour is set to end on August 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California.