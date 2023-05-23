'No more politics': Shireen Mazari quits PTI following May 9 riots

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shireen Mazari has decided to quit the Imran Khan-led party.
The development came as Mazari had been arrested several times during the past few days following the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Earlier, she was re-arrested once again after Gujarat court approved her bail in a case related to the vandalism and attacks on defence and public installations including Lahore Corps Commander House and General Headquarters (GHQ) during the violent protests.
More to follow..
May 25 to be marked as "Pakistan Martyrs Day", announces army chief
ATC judge orders police to produce PTI leader again on May 25 before court
Khadija Shah fled when police raided her house and later said she would surrender to the police
Petition seeks the top court’s intervention under Article 184
Suspect was apprehended from Peshawar's Pakha Ghulam area
Punjab excise and taxation department sends notice for payment of Rs1,440,000.