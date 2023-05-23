'RRR' actor Ram Charan teases Hollywood debut at G20 Summit in Kashmir

Ram Charan was last seen in 'RRR'

Ram Charan has dropped hints about his Hollywood debut project at G20 Summit in Kashmir.

Charan added: "I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood.”

The actor went on to say: “I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong.”

“There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not South Indian or North Indian movie; it's about Indian mitta ka stories. These stories are finally coming out."

The 38-year-old actor is clearly interested in making his Hollywood debut soon. He is just waiting for the right thing to come up. He hopes that everything falls in place.

Work wise, Ram Charan’s last film RRR became a blockbuster and received a global recognition. The film even won an Oscar. Moreover, the actor was last seen in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for a cameo, reports India Today.