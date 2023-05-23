'Fast & Furious' spinoffs on the cards, Vin Diesel reveals

Vin Diesel has led Fast & Furious fans over the moon as he revealed several franchise spinoffs, including one headlined by a female, are in the works.
During a chat with Variety, the 55-year-old said, "I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs."
Meanwhile, on reports of Universal mulling a trilogy instead of two-part to end the long-running series, Diesel said, "It's bittersweet to think of a finale," Diesel said. "Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie. There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them."
Recently on the premiere of the film in Rome, the XXX star told Fandango on the question, "After the studio saw this part one they said 'could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'"
Melissa McCarthy addresses working experience on the movie set
Scorsese explained that initially, DiCaprio was set to portray FBI agent Tom White
Cobain's guitars consistently fetch high prices at auctions
Gunn specifically highlighted Park Chan-wook's 'Oldboy' as an exemplary comic book adaptation
She then revealed that she also brought presents for the staff members
An arrest warrant was requested for the actor on May 22nd by the Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office