Julia Fox flaunts her killer curves amid Kanye West romantic walk with new wife

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, put her killer curves on display as she rocked up to an event in Cannes on Sunday, seemingly teasing the rapper with her stunning appearance.

The Uncut Gems actress, 33, left fans in awe, as she showed off her true beauty in show-stopping tiny outfits to an event in France, leaving little to the imagination.



Julia's appearance comes days after the American rapper was seen enjoying a romantic walk with his new wife Bianca Censori.

West’s ex-lover's latest photos blow her previous outrageous looks out of the water as she turned up to last night’s The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary party in Cannes in a plastic-looking top.

Julia sported a two-tiered floor length white skirt to the affair, paired with a clear body piece stuck to cover her modesty.

The fashionista's new look comes just a couple of weeks after she was spotted wearing a pair of men’s Diesel boxing shorts while out getting fuel for her car. She looked smashing in the grey shorts paired with a white crop top, brown blazer and statement green furry handbag.