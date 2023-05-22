Sean Penn signs Ukrainian movie, War Through the Eyes of Animals: Deets inside

Sean Penn will be starred in the Ukrainian war movie, War Through the Eyes of Animals.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is a “nine-part anthology”, which will be directed by nine Ukrainian filmmakers, and showcases the “story of the war in Ukraine through the perspectives of various animals caught up in the conflict”.

It is pertinent to mention that Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi will direct the ninth and final segment, which will also feature Penn as an American sound engineer “who accidentally becomes a witness to the outbreak of war when, on February 24, 2022, Russian forces invade”.

Talking about working with Penn, Slaboshpytskyi stated, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this film. It is a great honour for me to collaborate with the incredible actor and outstanding person, and one of Ukraine’s greatest friends, Sean Penn.”

“He was with us during the attack on the 24th of February and deeply explores the war and Ukraine in his documentary film. His support is invaluable to us and cannot be overstated,” said The Tribe director.

The outlet reported that the shooting of the segment is going to take place in Ukraine and Los Angeles during the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, War Through the Eyes of Animals will be produced by Ukrainian production outfits SOTA Cinema Group and Kleos Art, with Oleg Kokhan and Oleksiy Makukhin serving as producers.

Kokhan added, “All the stories in our film anthology are based on real events and it is crucial for us that artists of Sean Penn’s calibre not only acknowledge the terrifying reality we depict, but also contribute their voices.”

“Sean Penn belongs to the select group of stars who wholeheartedly support causes they believe in and are ready to take action,” concluded movie’s producer.