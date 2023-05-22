Beyonce looks visibly shocked after fans help her with singing ‘Love On Top’

The fans proceeded to belt out a vocally flawless rendition of the track

Music industry legend Beyonce began the UK leg of her tour in Wales and was left stunned by the fans who were attending the show. The 41 year old asked the audience to sing her hit 2011 track Love On Top.

The fans proceeded to belt out a vocally flawless rendition of the track, at which the singer was left stunned. Following their mini-performance, she told the crowd: “Give yourself a round of applause.”

One fan took to Twitter to reveal how epic the moment was and claimed the vocals were absolutely perfect, adding: “Welcome to Wales b.”

They continued: “fave part of Beyonce live @ Cardiff was seeing how shook she was when she asked the audience to help her do love on top acapella and everyone served the most perfect vocals, key changes and harmonies in perfect tune.”

Another attendee claimed: "The atmosphere is electrifying, the music is vibrating around the stadium so your heart bounces… @beyoncevi i think it’s become a competition of which city will be the loudest.”

“I'm a huge Beyoncé fan and have loved her since her career took off with Destiny's Child,” wrote a fan. “I'm with my best friend, goddaughter and her auntie. This is our fourth time seeing Beyoncé together, the first since the pandemic… We feel so lucky to be at her first show in the UK and I'm super grateful to my best friend and goddaughter who secured the tickets – no easy feat.”