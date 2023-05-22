Ariana Madix fires a broadside at 'Scandoval' staged rumours 

Ariana Madix doubled down on her criticism of mounting speculations that ‘Scandoval’ was staged to spurred Vanderpump Rules ratings.
“That’s not true,” Madix stated on The View.
“First of all, it’s very real I find that to be very insulting to me personally,” the blonde celebrity added.
The 37-year-old revealed that the affair was “something I am really going through” and “did really go through.”
The reality star continued, “And [it’s] not just me, but our friends as well that were close to both of them – it’s as though our collective pain didn’t mean anything.”
Earlier, Madix also quashed speculations that showrunners were on board to stage the affair or were informed about it before it came to the public.
“No, one of the first conversations I had with outside of my immediate friend group was with our showrunner Jeremiah, and he was as devastated as I was on some level,” the Bravo star revealed on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday.
Before adding there were some “rumblings or suspicions” among producers, “they didn’t give credence to it.”
