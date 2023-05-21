Ariana Madix refuses to 'forgive' Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss?

Ariana Madix has ruled out the chance of redemption for the polarising couple Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss after their romance was caught red-handed.

In a conversation with The New York Times, the Vanderpump Rules star was questioned about the likelihood of redemption for the cheating duo.

“I think any chance that either of them separately had for that ended when they started giving trash interviews victimizing themselves, her TMZ [interview] and his Howie Mandel [interview]. I think had they not done or said all of those horrible things, maybe one day, but I think the answer ultimately is no. In our friend group, the answer is no," the 37-year-old responded.

In other news, Sandoval and Leviss have ended their affair for good.

According to The Messenger, multiple sources confirmed the scandalous duo split after facing criticism from the left, right, and center.

The TomTom owner was under pressure as he was "struggling" amid the controversy.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the insider continued. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."