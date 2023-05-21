Nick Cannon recalls Kanye West's anti-Semitic controversy efforts

Nick Cannon reflected on Kanye West's antisemitism controversy last year, where he tried to diffuse the tension between the rapper and the religious community.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the father-of-twelve, who was also under fire for antisemitism, said he contacted the polarising rap star after the controversy, “Kanye is saying some wild *^, and I don't know if he really believes it.”

“I tried to talk to him. I tried to put him with leaders in the Jewish community. I think it's a lot more there. I just know he's in desperate need of help and love and people to not abandon him," the 42-year-old added.

Last year, the Life of Pablo hitmaker was caught in a whirlpool of crises after he went on an anti-Semitic rampage on social media and in interviews.

The reaction was severe; the 45-year-old had a string of sponsorships, partnerships, and deals, and his wealth sharply plummeted.

In other news, Adidas may continue paying royalties to its former collaborator Kanye West, as the company will sell some unsold Yeezys.

Earlier, the agreed agreement between the parties was 15% on each sneaker sold, as per Sportskeeda.

Contrary to rumours, the embattled CEO Bjørn Gulden was mum on the issue. But, the company's boss previously said royalties would be given to the rapper whenever the sneakers were sold.