Sara Ali Khan confirms brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year

Actress Sara Ali Khan confirmed in a recent interview that her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has already finished filming his first movie and is all set for his Bollywood debut.

Although it was common knowledge that Ibrahim was involved in the production of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his acting debut was kept tightly under wraps.



Speaking with Film Companion, Sara praised her mother’s qualities and highlighted the similarities between herself and her mother Amrita Singh.

“I think mom is just the epitome of strength so she is emotionally a very strong person.”

“I think we're both emotional beings and I think I see that most when I see Ibrahim come home,”

The Love Aaj Kal actress then went on to reveal that her brother is all set for his Bollywood debut, “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe.”

Displaying her mother-like love for her brother she said, “Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether it is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly.”

Sara will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite heartthrob Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set to release on June 2, 2023.