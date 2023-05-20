Phillip Schofield says goodbye to This Morning after Holly Willoughby fall out

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning with immediate effect amid alleged rift with his co-host, he will no longer be a presenter on the show, ITV has announced.

The network has announced that last Thursday’s show had been Schofield’s last. He first presented the show in 2002. While, Willoughby will remain on This Morning and will present with the show’s other hosts.



Schofield and co-presenter Holly Willoughby have reportedly a strained relationship behind the scenes on the ITV daytime show and “barely speak” when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Opening up on his decision to quit, Schofield said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But, recently, This Morning itself has become the story."

He continued: "Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Willoughby said: "It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him."



This week, viewers had been quick to notice tension and a number of awkward moments between Schofield and Willoughby.