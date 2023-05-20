Piers Morgan strongly responds to Andrew Tate’s house arrest extension

Piers Morgan has recently shared reaction to Andrew Tate’s getting house arrest extension for another 30 days.



On May 19, the controversial influencer took to Twitter and announced that Romania court ruled that he and his brother Tristan Tate would stay confined in the house for a month.

Last month, Andrew and Tristan were moved from jail to house arrest while they were investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape.

It’s been six months the brothers have been under the police custody and so far, there are no substantial evidences against Andrew.

The former British-American kickboxer tweeted, “Today I was ordered to 30 more days under house arrest.”

“I wasn’t told why. Three months in a dungeon, now three months at home. Police guard my house. If I leave, they return me to the dungeon,” wrote the 36-year-old.

In the end, Andrew added, “I have not been free for a single day this year. I have not been charged with any crime.”

Following his tweet, Piers shared his reaction to the Romania court’s ruling on Twitter.

He pointed out, “This is getting ridiculous.”

“Romanian authorities must either charge him & his brother if they have actual evidence of crimes, or release them,” remarked Piers.

For the unversed, Andrew’s properties were raided and police seized his asserts, including a collection of luxury cars.

Meanwhile, he’s notorious for misogynistic remarks and hate speech on social media.