Megan Fox turns heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party

American actress Megan Fox showed off her stunning figure at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party, located in Florida at the Hard Rock Hotel.

This is her second outing at a Sports Illustrated event after she attended another bash in New York City. Accompanying her was her beau Machine Gun Kelly, being their first public outing since rumours took off of their break up.

For this event, the actress showed off her slick red locks and a fitted long dress with ruffle detailing. She accessorized with a pink manicure and an evil eye necklace adorning her neck.

Meanwhile, her beau was seen exiting The Big Apple with his pink hair wet and a towel on his head while holding onto what seemed like a walking stick.

Their appearances come after a source reported to People that the actress isn’t making things very easy for Kelly. “He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still.”

However, it seems their relationship is still stuck in an unhealthy cycle. “It's still an unhealthy dynamic though and their friends just don't see this lasting.”

They added: “He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress.”