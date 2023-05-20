'Succession' star Sarah Snook teases ambiguous climax in store for series

Succession's Sarah Snook hinted at an ambiguous ending to the highly acclaimed HBO series.

In an interview with Marie Claire Australia, the actress, known for her portrayal of Shiv Roy, suggested that the ending left the cast with a sense of ambiguity.

"We knew it would be the final series [while filming], however, the way the series ends, a number of the cast felt it was left somewhat ambiguous."

With viewers eagerly awaiting the reveal of the ultimate successor in the power struggle, Snook's cryptic remark only heightens the anticipation for the remaining episodes.

During previous interviews, including one with RadioTimes.com, showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed that multiple endings for the final episode of Succession were discussed.

The uncertainty surrounding the ultimate leader of Waystar RoyCo has never been more palpable, leaving fans curious about the possible outcomes.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).