Taylor Swift Foxboro concert worsens traffic jam

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is ongoing, as the pop star is set to perform at Gillette Stadium, leading thousands of fans to race to the stadium on Friday, leaving the Foxboro residents with major traffic delays.

"For concerts, it's a completely different group of people. Lots of them have never been here before; they don't know where they're going," Ann-Marie English added. "It's gridlock."



As per NBC, the locals avoided going outside as estimated one hundred thousand Swifties made their way to the 33-year-old concert.

"Chaos. That's all I'm expecting," said Foxboro High School senior Eddie Feldman.

A Dunkin employee weighed in on the heavy footfall during the Bad Blood singer concert, "I know for a fact we're getting slammed. I worked a concert last year," said April Nisil, a Dunkin employee.

"There's probably going to be nowhere to walk in here," her coworker, Ashley McCormick, chimed in. "It's going to be that hectic."

In other news, Swift and Joe Alwyn have parted ways as the latter is distraught over his break up and the former budding romance with Matty Healy.