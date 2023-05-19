Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart beam at Cannes after getting underwhelming reviews

The pair were a lovely sight as Ford signed autographs for his fans

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart stunned at the Cannes Film Festival after Indiana Jones received underwhelming reviews. The pair were a lovely sight as Ford signed autographs for his fans.

The actor was present for the premiere of the final and fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones series after which he was greeted by a crowd of excited fans. Despite the less-than-stellar reviews from critics, Ford and Flockhart looked happier than ever.

Flockhart looked stunning in a lovely floral dress paired with towering heels.

Among the varying response from the critics, The Time labelled the movie “A meandering, frequently enervating yawn.”

Ford is joined by the mind behind Fleabag and Killing Eve, Phoebe-Waller Bridge who also worked on the film as a writer.

Along with the two, stars like John Rhys-Davies, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and more. Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny will officially be hitting theatres on June 30th with a budget of $300 million.

The Telegraph gave the film a brutal two-star rating, writing: “It ultimately feels like a counterfeit of priceless treasure: the shape and the gleam of it might be superficially convincing for a bit, but the shabbier craftsmanship gets all the more glaring the longer you look.”