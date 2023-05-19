Country singer Jimmie Allen faces sexual assault allegations

Jimmie Allen is accused of disturbing crimes by former female team member

Jimmie Allen, a popular country singer, has been accused of committing serious offenses such as sexual assault and rape by a former female member of his professional team. The identity of the accuser has been kept confidential.

According to a report by Variety, Jane Doe has made allegations of disturbing crimes against the singer known for Best Shot. These charges include sexual violence, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and mental anguish. Additionally, she accused the singer's former management company, Wide Open Music, of involvement in sex trafficking.

Jimmie Allen is a well-known name in the country genre of music, he was the American Idol of 2011 and subsequently shot to fame with his songs Best Shot and Make Me Want To, which also got him a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

The singer also made history at the Country Music Association Awards in 2021 as he became the first-ever black solo singer to win New Male Artist of the Year.

Allen recently appeared as a judge on My Kind of Country, a music competition series by Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV +.

The civil claim filed by Jane has been thoroughly investigated by Variety. The publication talked to Jane and her family in detail and presented a report of the allegations against Allen.