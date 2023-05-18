'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer out: Leonardo DiCaprio seen in action

The first trailer for Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" was released on Thursday.

Apple Original Films debuted debuted the first trailer for the movie, which is an adaptation of David Grann's 2017 book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI."



Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are seen in action in the first trailer for the movie.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is set to premiere exclusively in select theaters on October 6 and will go wide on October 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.



The film is about the serial killings of members of Osage Nation, who became wealthy because of the oil discovered on their land. The crimes were later dubbed the Reign of Terror.

In the upcoming thriller, DiCaprio plays Ernest, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (played by Robert De Niro, another frequent collaborator of Scorsese's), and Lily Gladstone plays Ernest's wife Mollie.

Along with DiCaprio, De Niro and Gladstone, the cast includes Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.