Peshawar blast kills at least one, injures three

PESHAWAR: At least one person was killed and three others injured in a blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital of Peshawar, local police said Wednesday.
"The blast took place after a bomb planted in motorcycle exploded. We are gathering information on the nature of the blast. Initial reports suggest that the blast took place when the motorcycle was being repaired," the police said.
The incident took place near a hotel on the Ring Road in the provincial capital.
The owner of the motorcycle in among the injured.
Bomb disposal unit said in a statement that a 200-gram magnet improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion.
More to follow..
