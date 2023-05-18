Martin Scorsese fears 'old' age hinders movie making

Martin Scorsese shared his emotional views about his growing age's effect on his plans to tell stories.

Speaking to Deadline, the auteur said, “I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time,” adding, “The whole world has opened up to me, but it’s too late. It’s too late.”

The celebrated filmmaker opened up about his thoughts after reflecting on director Akira Kurosawa getting an honorary Oscar from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas in 1990.

“I’m old. I read stuff. I see things. I want to tell stories, and there’s no more time,” Scorsese continued. “[Kurosawa] said, ‘I’m only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it’s too late.’ He was 83. At the time, I said, ‘What does he mean?’ Now I know what he means.”

In other news, Scorsese has unveiled the inside about Robert De Niro that he declined two of his hit movies: The Departed and Gangs of New York.

The director revealed, "We talked to Bob [De Niro] about it, but he didn't want to do it."

Scorsese revealed on Gangs of New York, "That was just a check-in. Literally, he said, 'What are you doing?' 'I'm doing this. You interested?' 'Nah.' 'OK'. We always talked about that kind of thing, because he is the only one around who knows where I came from and who I am, from that period of time when we were 15 or 16 years old."