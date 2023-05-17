Ben Affleck enjoys outing with Jennifer Garner after tense moment with Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who are friendly exes, were seen enjoying outing after dropping off their son to school in Los Angeles amid reports of the Batman star's tense situation with wife Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck, 50, and Garner, 51, put on an amicable display after dropping off their 11-year-old son Samuel to school in Brentwood, California on Wednesday morning.



The two-time Oscar winner and Yes Day actress - who split after a decade of marriage in 2015, were seen enjoying a chat.



Affleck looked dashing as he wore a navy flannel under a grey coat and a pair of dark-wash jeans while Garner also cut a casual figure in a fitted sweater, black leggings ad sneakers.

It comes after Affleck and Lopez were caught passionately arguing in Beverly Hills.

Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot last year, are still trying to adjust with each other as it seems everything is not as smooth sailing as it should be.