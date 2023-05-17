Hulu’s 'Only Murders in the Building' gets August premiere date

The third season of 'Only Murders in the Building' also casts Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd

Disney has announced the release date for Hulu’s Emmy-nominated comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building. The third season of the show will premiere on August 8, 2023.

Disney’s crime satire follows building-mates Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), who share a love of true crime and are brought together when a murder occurs in their fancy Upper West Side apartment building called the Arconia.

As they use their extensive knowledge of true crime to solve the murder, they get entangled in the case themselves.

The first season of the witty comedy received 17 Emmy nominations and took home three of the awards, guest comedy actor for Nathan Lane, production design for a narrative program (half hour), and sound mixing for a comedy or drama series.

The second season of the series received critical acclamation and featured the three wannabee detectives investigating the murder of the building’s board president Bunny Folger, all the while trying to clear their own names.

The plot for the much-hyped third season is kept under wraps as trailers reveal two new additions to the cast, Oscar and Emmy winner Meryl Streep and Golden Globe nominee Paul Rudd.

The series is a creation of writers John Hoffman and Steve Martin, who are also the executive producers of the show alongside Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jamie Babbit while the producers include Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, and Kristin Bernstein.