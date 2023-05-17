Not ready for any kind of bilateral series with Pakistan: BCCI

Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam (left) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma while speaking during a match day. — AFP/File

In a recent attempt to eschew bilateral cricket engagement with Pakistan despite the proposition of playing the game at a neutral venue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not ready to play with its neighbouring country in the foreseeable future.



Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi concurred with the idea of playing a Test match series against India at a venue acceptable to both countries.

"Yes, I think bilateral Test matches can be played in Australia, England, and South Africa," PCB chief Sethi said, adding that, “I think the best bet would be England and following that Australia."

Sethi also stated that “if you can get a house full in any of the Australian stadiums, fine, that would be great."

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi addressing a Press Conference. — APP/File

India media reported while responding to Sethi’s interview that BCCI has no plans to play any bilateral series against Pakistan.

"No plans for such kind of series to happen in the future or upcoming days. We aren't ready for any kind of bilateral series with Pakistan," Indian media said citing a source at BCCI.

Pakistan and India haven't played bilateral series in any format since 2012-13. Pakistan last toured India for ODI and T20I series. The two arch-rivals played a Test against each other back in 2007.

After the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009, doors to hosting international cricket were closed for Pakistan. No cricket was played in Pakistan for almost six years until Zimbabwe toured Pakistan in 2015.

Pakistan used to play all of their matches in the UAE during this time period.

Currently, the two countries continue to have a deadlock on Asia Cup 2023. BCCI has refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is set to take place in September this year, and is keen on ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue.

However, the PCB is not interested in hosting the event outside Pakistan since it would affect its efforts with regard to the return of international cricket in the country.