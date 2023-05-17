Gabrielle Union reveals she splits household finances with Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union has recently addressed splitting household finances with her husband Dwayne Wade.



In a new interview with Bloomberg Originals, Union said, “It’s weird to say I’m head of the household, because in this household, we split everything 50/50.”

However, the actress revealed that she and Wade have “other households that each of them have to support,” which eventually puts pressure on her to “keep working”.

“There’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, “You better work, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in?” stated the 50-year-old.

“You know, somebody might not eat. So, it’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on that,” explained the actress.

Reflecting on her anxiety over her finances, the Truth Be Told star mentioned, “I get nervous, like ‘Oh god, that movie didn’t open. Well, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everyone up?’”

“Everyone’s like, ‘It’s coming, calm down,’ and I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard,” she added.

Union’s interview about splitting 50/50 divided the internet with some fans showing their support to split the bills with her spouse.

One user wrote, “Gabrielle Union is a boss lady! Splitting bills evenly and still hustling to secure her future. Work ethic on point.”

Meanwhile, others also expressed shock over Union’s decision.



“Gabrielle union said she goes 50/50 with her husband??????? 50/50 with a retired NBA star????? OH, BABY HELL NAAAAAAAH,” another added.

“I wish Gabrielle Union would stop airing her business,” she remarked.

A third user added, “I was just talking to a friend about celebrities who talk too much. People need to learn from the quiet celebs. What is she promoting that she is getting interviewed. She is turning into Jada Pinkett.”



