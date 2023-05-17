Amber Heard friend compares Johnny Depp to 'child predators' after Cannes appearance

File Footage

Amber Heard’s friend Eve Barlow attacked 2023 Cannes Film Festival Johnny Depp's appearance while she compared the actor to "child predators and rapist."



The journalist targeted the festival for supporting abusers on her social media as she claimed that nobody will say anything against Depp because of the power he has in Hollywood.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s comeback film Jeanne du Barry premiered at the festival a year after his bombshell libel trial against Heard and received a seven-minute standing ovation.

However, Barlow was not impressed with Depp’s acting prowess and wanted people to see him only as his ex-wife described him without mentioning his name in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

The Aquaman actor referred to herself as a domestic abuse survivor in the article which influenced Depp to sue her for $50 million, a case he went on to win and later settled with Heard for $1 million.

Ahead of the actor’s appearance, Barlow wrote on Instagram beside a picture of Johnny Depp, “Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers. Plus ça change. #CannesYouNot.”

She further lashed out on the festival on Twitter as she penned, “It's encouraging to see that there is reporting and backlash on the perpetrator's attendance at Cannes.”

“What would be even more encouraging is if the landscape was fair enough that Amber Heard could be there as a L'Oreal ambassador,” Barlow added.

In another tweet, the friend of Amber Heard penned, “In all seriousness, this is the power of Johnny Depp. Nobody will speak out because of the steer this man has in Hollywood. Amber stood alone.”

She went on to dismiss speculations that she is receiving some kind of advantage for publically voicing support for Heard over her claim that Depp abused her.

“Imagine there are people who think that I stand to be at an advantage for supporting a woman who has stood up to one of the most powerful and famous men in the world,” she wrote. “There is no advantage.”

Furthermore, Barlow also dropped an image on her Instagram to compare Depp to Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, who are both accused of sexually abusing a minor.

A source close to Depp defended the actor, telling Page Six, “The other people in this post are alleged or convicted child predators and rapists; that is not Johnny.”

“He won his trial and he was not accused of anything like this,” the insider said.