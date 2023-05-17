Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones strike adorable pose for Cannes Red Carpet

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones walked the red carpet at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival arm in arm, as they were accompanied by their daughter, Carys, 20, in France on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

The trio were in attendance for the screening of Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry and the opening ceremony red carpet.

At the event, Douglas, 78, was presented with an honorary Palme d’Or as a celebration to his contribution to cinema, with Uma Thurman handing by over the award to him.

As part of the tribute, the festival screened a previously unreleased documentary on the star’s life titled, Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been married for 23 years; the Cannes Film Festival also holds personal significance to the couple, since they met here for the first time in 1998.

The Ant-Man actor looked dapped in a classic tuxedo and bowtie, as his daughter and wife loving walked next to him. At one point the three of them posed for a cute photo, in which both of the ladies leaned in to kiss Douglas on the cheek.

Zeta-Jones, 53, stunned in a scarlet Elie Saab ensemble for the occasion, opting for a plunging neckline an asymmetrical cape.

Meanwhile, following in her mother’s fashionable footsteps, Carys also donned an Elie Saab creation, a semi-sheer lace gown with a low neckline and delicate detailing, via Page Six.

While Carys was on hand for the major moment, his sons Dylan, 22, and Cameron, 44, — the latter of whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker — didn’t appear to make the trip.