Lionel Richie talks about 'highlight' and 'comfort zone' with King Charles Coronation

Lionel Richie is heaping praises of King Charles's charming personality.

The singer, who got the opportunity to perform at the Coronation of His Majesty this month, lauded the 74-year-old's hospitality in a confession.

Speaking on American Idol, the singer admitted that he and the King go a long way back.

He said: "I've known the King quite a long time. He does have this amazing sense of humour that no one knows about.

"He's a secret comedian... For him to actually take the step and go out of the comfort zone - which was actually his comfort zone - he was hamming it up.

"The highlight for me was that I actually walked up to the King the day after the Coronation and said, 'Would you like to be on American Idol and he said, 'Yeah'.

"And the second thing that was the highlight was he said, 'Alright if I bring the Queen?' 'Uh, yeah'. "

Richie praised Charles and Camilla, describing them as an "amazing couple" and hailing their work with the Prince's Trust.

Before attending the Coronation, the singer expressed his excitement with PEOPLE magazine.

He said: "I mean, you don't get in the business and say, 'You know what? I'll be at the King's Coronation'. You know, that just never comes up.

"[It's] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name."