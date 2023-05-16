Cannes Market: Elizabeth Banks fears AI may outstrip Hollywood

Addressing the Hollywood film-making industry, Elizabeth Banks has called for solidarity with the striking writers and urged them to "hold the line" against the looming threat of AI taking over the creative processes.

Her upcoming thriller Dreamquil also highlights the dangers of integrating artificial intelligence into our daily lives.

As her thriller was about to launch at the Cannes Market, Banks said to Deadline, “The idea that we would essentially use AI to create that culture based on all the biases of the cultures that have come before — because that’s what the AI will learn from — I find that terrifying.”

The Hunger Games actress cautioned the industry that their jobs could be next to be replaced by AI, “We have to hold the line as a community, I include the producers and the studios in that community. AI is going to be a tool. There’s no doubt about it. It’s coming fast and furious. But I would like it to be a tool used by the writers and not the studios to replace the writers. And once that horse is out the barn, I don’t know why anybody believes their job isn’t next.”

Director and co-writer Alex Prager is making her feature debut with the thriller, and has described it as a “playful suspense thriller” with a “dash of horror.”