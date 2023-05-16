Holly Willoughby makes pointed comment amidst rumors of conflict with Phillip Schofield

She opened up in the Monday newsletter, admitting that she’s been in a reflective mood

This Morning Holly Willoughby co-host makes a pointed comment amid rumors that she is in a feud with close friend Phillip Schofield. Their show is seeing a major decline in ratings following rumors of their conflict.



She opened up in the Monday newsletter for her brand Wylde Moon, admitting that she’s been in a reflective mood and has been receiving some advice from a friend. “The older I get, the more I appreciate how daunting the concept of time passing can be. I can always remember my nan saying things like 'wait 'til you get to my age…then it really starts flying by'– and I now I really get it.”

She continued. “If this resonates with you, I wanted to share some advice one of my friends gave me when we were talking about this exact thing. She told me that instead of worrying how quickly it's going, we should look at things differently and appreciate that with every moment (big or small) that passes, we're creating a future filled with joy, love, and endless possibility.”

Viewers have been describing the latest episodes of the show as being awkward and tense as the hosts avoid the rumors that are circulating around them.