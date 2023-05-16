Staff has questions to answer before launching new restaurant in 'The Bear' season 2 trailer

The Bear season two is about to hit the screens, and the trailer promises another thrilling experience.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as the protagonist Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. The show follows a young traditionally trained chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s Italian sandwich shop after his brother takes his own life.



In season two trailer ‘The Bear’ staff can be seen hustling to get the new restaurant up and running. ‘Are they confident or crazy? Is the menu chaotic or thoughtful?’ are some of the questions the ambitious team is asking itself.

The trailer promises an intense season two, not unlike it predecessor as the team work on a 6-month deadline.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Season two follows Carmy, Sydney and Richie as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.”



Cast of the show includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Abby Elliott, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes.

Variety earlier reported that Bob Odenkirk will be appearing on the show as a guest star. Actress Molly Gordon has also joined the Hulu show as a key character.

The Bear’s season 2 comprises ten episodes and will be released on June 22.