Pink’s husband Carey Hart pens sweet Mother’s Day note to singer

Carey Hart praised his wife, Pink, in honour of Mother’s Day with some adorable photos and a heart-warming note.

Hart, 47, and the Trustfall singer, 43, share two children, Jameson Moon, 6, and Willow Sage, 11.

“Happy Mother’s Day to Mama @pink,” he wrote in his Instagram caption under the carousel.

“Truly, the best I’ve ever seen do it. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. There is no hoop to big to jump through. Sometimes don’t know how you do it all, but I know we are grateful.”

The pair has been married for nearly two decades and first became parents in 2011.



The So What singer was initially nervous about becoming a mother but quickly accustomed to it, in fact she fell in love with it.

“I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” the singer told People Magazine in her February 2023 cover story. “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.”

Talking about balancing her music career and motherhood, Pink noted that it can sometimes feel “impossible” but found that the sacrifices were worth it.

“I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it’s never good enough; it’s f---ing impossible,” she explained. “But I love being a mom, I love music, and I’m dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day.”