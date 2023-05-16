Megan Fox: 'I have body dysmorphia'

Megan Fox has a hard time loving her body, as she does not see her skin as others do.

"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," the diva told Sports Illustrated.



"There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever," she noted, before adding that she is on a "never-ending" "journey" to love herself," the Transformers star added.

The 37-year-old said she is judgemental of her image and has harbored an "obsession" with her body since childhood.

But Jennifer's Body star quickly explains that her upbringing did not cause her obsession.

"it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged," the actor clarified.

Previously, the Oak Ridge native also voiced having a "lot of deep insecurities."

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," she added.