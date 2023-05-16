Cannes 2023 lets Johnny Depp in on 'free speech': Thierry Fremaux

Johnny Depp's inclusion in the Cannes film festival raised some eyebrows.

However, the fest director Thierry Fremaux cited 'freedom of speech' to defend his decision.

"I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it's the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework," the 62-year-old said.

The chief continued, "If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned, we wouldn't be here talking about it. So we saw Maiwenn's film, and it could have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director."

"This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France, adding, "He is extraordinary in the film in a role which is difficult. I don't know why she chose him, but it's a question you should ask Maiwenn."

"As for the rest, I'm the last person to be able to discuss all this. If there's one person in this world who didn't find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it's me. I don't know what it's about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor," he added.

Depp entry in the festival was for his latest film Jeanne du Barry.

But the decision was called out due to his involvement in the infamous court battle with his former wife, Amber Heard.