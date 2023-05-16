Jennifer Aniston becomes emotional during visit to a beauty store

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has broken down in tears during her latest outing in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old star, who rose to prominence with her iconic role Rachel Green in the US hit soap, became emotional after visiting an Ulta beauty store in Los Angeles to check out what her product looked like on the shelves.

Brad Pitt's ex stopped by the store in disguise, wearing a ripped floppy beige hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses with a long gray cardigan.

And when the Morning Show star got back in her SUV, she looked at some of her own products that she purchased, breaking down in tears over how happy she was that the items are now at Ulta.

The clip was shared to to the star's Instagram page which has 42M followers. The actress may have been pretending to cry for comic relief, or she may have really choked up.

Aniston also picked up a few of her favorite products including the LolaVie Restore and Protect Travel Kit.