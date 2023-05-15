Le Sserafim becomes quickest group to hit top ten of Billboard 200

They made their debut at No. 6 on the list, which ranks all the best albums in the United States

K-pop group Le Sserafim has become the fastest K-pop girl group to hit the top ten of the Billboard 200. They have achieved the feat with their first full studio album Unforgiven.

They made their debut at No. 6 on the list, which ranks all the best albums in the United States. The group has managed this feat barely one year into their careers as idols. They are overall only the fifth K-pop group overall to achieve the feat, coming behind Blackpink, Itzy, Aespa and Twice.

They are now also the fastest female K-pop artists to debut two of their albums in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 with their last comeback Antifragile hitting No. 14 last year. The album went on to earn around 45, 000 units in the week that ended on the 11th, according to Luminate.

Their score in general consists of 38,500 when it comes to traditional album sales as well as 6,500 streaming equivalents which means they managed to gather around a whopping 9.04 on demand audio streams.

The group has seen major success since the release of their debut EP Fearless which became a huge hit and went on to trend across several social media sites.