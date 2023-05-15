Philip and Holly from ‘This Morning’ flash awkward grins amidst feud rumors

The episode comes after he allegedly called in lawyers due to the reaction to this so-called feud

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from This Morning flashed awkward smiles during the latest episode amidst the rumors of a struggling relationship. Throughout the episode, the duo refused to acknowledge the rumors or their relationship.

The episode comes after he allegedly called in lawyers due to the reaction to this so-called feud and plans to just power through the situation. According to ITV, it was a long road getting both the hosts to appear as the network spent over two days discussing whether one or both of them would be appearing in the episode.

Although there was no visible sign of their discomfort over the situation, fans said the pair’s enthusiasm felt forced and tense. One viewer claimed that: “This elephant's so big, it could fill the room.” While another remarked, “Are they going to address the elephant in the room? We're all waiting…”

The first section of the episode was a simple overview of the Monday newspapers but despite the fact that they were both plastered on the news, they overlooked that news to instead discuss AI and sex education.