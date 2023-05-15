Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement: Reena Chopra showers love on the couple

Reena Chopra dedicates a post to Parineeti and Raghav on their engagement

Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra penned an emotional message on her engagement with Raghav Chadha.

Chopra’s mother shared a beautiful picture of the duo from their engagement ceremony and wrote: “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them.”

She further thanked all the social media users, friends and family for showering their blessings and love on Chopra and Chadha on embarking this new journey.

“I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them”.

The lovebirds officially got engaged on May 13 in an intimate ceremony held at the Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

As Chadha has a political background, therefore many dignitaries from the political world were present at RagNeeti’s engagement.

Moreover, Priyanka Chopra especially came to India in order to attend her sister’s big day.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha chose to keep their relationship a secret. They decided to announce it in an official way. The duo has studied together in the London School of Economics, reports India Today.