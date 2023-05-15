Chrissy Teigen gushes over ‘all the women’ who’ve made her ‘the best mother’

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to pay tribute to the “people who make it possible” for her to be the best mother she can.
She shared her tribute post to Instagram for Mother’s Day.
The post featured a short but sweet tribute piece that reads, “Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be.”
“I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. We love you.”
For those unversed, Teigen is mom to three babies, earthside, Miles Theodore, 4, daughters Esti Maxine, 4 months, and Luna Simone, 7, as well as one angel baby, Jack.
