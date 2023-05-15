'Single' Angelina Jolie misses 'companionship': 'Her life is very lonely'

File Footage

Angelina Jolie appeared to be missing "companionship" as her dating life has "vanished" ever since her messy divorce from Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt.



The Eternals star has been not linked to anyone ever since her messy and very public breakup from the Babylon actor following their infamous fight during 2016 flight.

Recently, Jolie made a rare appearance at President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s White House State Dinner in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The mother-of-six appeared with her 21-year-old son Maddox and kept to herself mostly and even refused to speak to the press.

"It’s been a while since she’s been in front of so many cameras," a source spoke of Angelina Jolie to In Touch Weekly. "Angie has kept to herself more than ever."

"She’s cut out people she’s worked with for years and no longer speaks to any family other than her kids. She has almost no one else left. Her life is very lonely," the insider said.

The only comments she made during her rare appearance were about her kids as she told media, "They’re the best friends I’ve ever had," adding, "Nobody has ever stood by me more."

Speaking of the actor’s dating life, the insider said, "Her dating life has all but vanished," before claiming, "I am sure she misses companionship."

However, even though she has not been in a romantic relationship for so many years, they don’t think Jolie “is eager to commit herself fully again."

"Angie used to have such a vibrant, adventurous spirit, but her light has really dimmed in the past few years," the insider said.

"Hopefully in time she’ll be open to dating and having fun again. Her kids just want to see her be truly happy."

Previously, while she was with Brad Pitt, the actor said she does not have many friends and only speak to the Se7en actor.

"I don’t have a lot of friends," she said back in 2011. "Brad really is the only person I talk to."