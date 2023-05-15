Imran Khan to appear in LHC today amid fears of arrest

Police commandos escort former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday after his dramatic release on Friday, seeking bail and details of cases registered against him from May 9 onwards — when the former prime minister's arrest and brief detention sparked days of deadly unrest.



The former prime minister was taken into custody on graft charges by paramilitary Rangers during a routine appearance at Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday (May 9).

The arrest brought his supporters onto the streets with government buildings set ablaze, roads blocked and damage to property belonging to the army, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.

On Friday, Khan was freed on bail after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court and claimed he was "treated like a terrorist".

The 70-year-old — still staggeringly popular after being ousted last April — had requested the IHC to grant him bail in cases pending under LHC in order to give him time to appear before the latter.

In his petition — submitted on Saturday — Khan stated that he has been nominated in several cases and he can be arrested in any of the case.

“I am being targeted for political revenge,” the PTI chief mentioned in the petition — in which he has made the Punjab inspector general and advocate general respondents in the case.

In the plea, Khan has sought the details of the cases registered against him in the light of countrywide protests that broke out following his arrest, as well as immunity against being detained.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been agitating for early elections after getting ousted in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote. Khan has shown no signs of backing down against the government and the army and is seeking support from the Supreme Court to hold polls in two provinces for a start.



Khan has become entangled in a slew of legal allegations since he was removed from power in April last year by a no-confidence vote in parliament and then launched a defiant campaign against the military.

General elections are due no later than October, and the PTI chief has accused the incumbent coalition government of ousting him in cahoots with top generals.

He has also made explosive claims that they masterminded a November assassination attempt, which saw him shot in the leg as he campaigned for snap polls.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...