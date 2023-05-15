Jason Sudeikis shares 'Ted Lasso' links to Donald Trump

Jason Sudeikis opened up on Ted Lasso's role was slated to be belligerent; however, former President Donald Trump inspired the character in the opposite direction.

Speaking to The Guardian, the We're the Millers star said he framed his character's tone as "belligerent," but then centered it to "warm and fuzzy" due to the ex-POTUS.

"It was the culture we were living in," Sudeikis continued. "I'm not terribly active online, and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator. I was like, 'OK, this is silly,' and then what he unlocked in people… I hated how people weren't listening to one another."

Sudeikis added, "Things became very binary, and I don't think that's the way the world works."

In 2020, the sitcom premiered, which follows the story of an American college football coach employed to train an English football team.

The show instantly clicked with the fans, leading Sudeikis to bag his first Emmy Award for Ted Lasso in 2021.

Further, the show would run for three seasons, as the current season would be it is last.