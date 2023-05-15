Blac Chyna asks fans 'not let do filler' after 35th birthday

Blac Chyna is revisiting former photos from the time she had plastic surgery.

The star, who just rang in her 35th birthday, turned to her Instagram on Friday to comment on her previously 'crazy' photos,

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, said: “I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy,” she said in an Instagram video Friday.

“That first picture, that was like a few months before I took out all the filler,” she went on, referencing the photos she had shared pre-transformation.

“I look so much better,” she said of her current look before telling her followers that getting filler wasn’t “worth it.”

“Ladies, that ain’t the wave,” she noted, before telling them to “look at [her] lips,” which had reduced dramatically in size.

“Thank God. I love you guys. Please don’t even do the filler, it is not even worth it. It is not worth it,” she concluded.

journey, which started with her removing her facial fillers and undergoing surgery to reduce her breasts and butt.

This comes after Chyna discussed her journey with fillers and plastic surgery back in March.

“I’m actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough,” she said.

“I ain’t even worried about no stinging, I just want it out,” Chyna noted.