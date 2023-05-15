Hannah Waddingham 'shocked' on Eurovision offer

Hannah Waddingham revealed she did not expect the Eurovision hosting offer as she was not a "presenter."
Speaking to EW, the Game of Thrones actor said, "I was shocked when they asked me because I'm not a presenter by any means, and I don't pertain to be."
"It's so exciting. Coming from theater, it's a big deal for us. Everyone always has Eurovision parties, so I was so thrilled that they asked me," she added.
Amid the Ukraine war, the actor said she was honoured to host this year's song contest.
"I have had my heart broken about the Ukraine and the fight that they are putting up. How magnificent they've been as a country," she continued. "So to be involved in it this year, when we are standing firmly shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, honestly, it's a deep, deep honor to be joining that show this year of all years."
